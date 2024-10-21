James Hambro & Partners LLP Buys 18,265 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

James Hambro & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 4.7% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $111,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.74. 1,842,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,429,170. The company has a market cap of $177.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.30 and a 200-day moving average of $194.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.65.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

