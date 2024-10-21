JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 175,485 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 812.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:JD opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $47.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on JD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

