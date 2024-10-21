JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $113.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APTV. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

APTV stock opened at $71.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $93.41.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 94.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

