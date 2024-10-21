JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $50.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,470. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 15,883 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 419.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 137,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 43.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 92,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

