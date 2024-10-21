JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Raised by Mills Wealth Advisors LLC

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 9.0% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.56. 1,231,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,733. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

