Kennedy Investment Group Acquires 17,307 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Kennedy Investment Group boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,652,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 194.9% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,468,000 after buying an additional 1,224,616 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 163.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after buying an additional 1,099,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,243,000 after acquiring an additional 712,064 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 165,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,412. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

