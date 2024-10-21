Kennedy Investment Group Sells 109 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kennedy Investment Group trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $317.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,270. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.70 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Argus upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.55.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

