Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.72, but opened at $22.95. Kenvue shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 6,965,026 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Kenvue Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

