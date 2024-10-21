KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $20.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,308,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,713.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,665.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 193,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

