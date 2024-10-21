KickToken Price Tops $0.0118 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $0.88 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,852.78 or 1.00026217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000887 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00065990 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0117793 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

