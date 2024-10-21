Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 73073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 154.59%. The company had revenue of $816.94 million for the quarter.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

