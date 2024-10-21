Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 17.1% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 35,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 199,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $35.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.31.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

