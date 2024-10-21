Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter worth $573,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter worth $1,658,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 82.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 37.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $125.20 on Monday. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $104.96 and a 12 month high of $144.60. The stock has a market cap of $615.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

