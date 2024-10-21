Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $21,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $320.80 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $321.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.42.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

