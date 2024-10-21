Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 229 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

VTI stock opened at $288.89 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $289.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.93. The stock has a market cap of $433.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

