Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 84,783 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 3.4% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $38,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $220.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $705.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

