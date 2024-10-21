L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $293.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. L3Harris Technologies traded as high as $250.88 and last traded at $249.21, with a volume of 29229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.78.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.71.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LHX

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 73.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.11.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.