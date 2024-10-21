Little House Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,998,790. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.45. The company has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

