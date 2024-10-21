Little House Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Little House Capital LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 2.5% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 332,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,089,000 after acquiring an additional 220,168 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 159,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in Walmart by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 227,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after buying an additional 150,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.86. 3,208,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,065,520. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,915,110.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

