Little House Capital LLC Sells 2,067 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Little House Capital LLC cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded down $9.81 on Monday, reaching $518.69. The stock had a trading volume of 852,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,187. The stock has a market cap of $167.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $498.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $540.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.69.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

