Lyft (LYFT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) recently:

10/18/2024 – Lyft had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

10/18/2024 – Lyft had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

10/18/2024 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Lyft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Lyft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Lyft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Lyft was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

8/23/2024 – Lyft was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Securities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

LYFT remained flat at $13.99 during trading on Monday. 6,250,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,877,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 2.04. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,779.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 683,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $470,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Lyft by 430.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

