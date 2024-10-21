Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.
Altria Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Altria Group stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.16. 1,658,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,919,506. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.36%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
