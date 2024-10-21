Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $37,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $100.06. 556,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average of $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.01 and a 52 week high of $105.18.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

