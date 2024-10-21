Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 721,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,904,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 652,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,193,000 after buying an additional 28,973 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 564,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 189,430 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $74.34. The stock had a trading volume of 32,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.15. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $75.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

