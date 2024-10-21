Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $15.04 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $78,567,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,472,000 after acquiring an additional 581,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,989,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,577. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

