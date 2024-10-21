Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $102,604,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,421,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 73,434 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,935,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on KO. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,502,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,126,046. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.04 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
