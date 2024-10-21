Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOE traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.17. 177,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,743. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

