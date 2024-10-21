Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,284,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.16.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,336. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $266.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

