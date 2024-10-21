Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Trading Up 0.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $570.00 to $593.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mastercard traded as high as $518.82 and last traded at $517.48. Approximately 388,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,432,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $516.34.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.68.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.8% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.9% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $479.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
