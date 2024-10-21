MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY traded down $11.76 on Monday, hitting $906.21. 529,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $921.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $858.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

