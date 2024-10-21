McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $225.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.89 and a 200 day moving average of $209.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

