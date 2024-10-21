MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15. 49,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 103,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

