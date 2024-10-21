Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

DISV traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $28.46. 129,760 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

