Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $18,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock traded down $34.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $881.39. 435,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,071. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $902.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $810.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 102.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $959.90.

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total value of $2,131,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,333,014.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,136 shares of company stock valued at $38,591,228. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

