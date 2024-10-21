Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $916.29, but opened at $890.38. Monolithic Power Systems shares last traded at $875.56, with a volume of 103,661 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. TD Cowen raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $902.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $810.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,510,330.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,136 shares of company stock worth $38,591,228. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $108,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $4,160,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

