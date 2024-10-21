NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.88 billion and $246.46 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.84 or 0.00007152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00041553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,216,345,034 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,793,326 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,216,255,199 with 1,215,611,906 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.01237124 USD and is up 5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 453 active market(s) with $226,472,747.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

