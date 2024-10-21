Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 8,898 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,898 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,546,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,440,520. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

