Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 15 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $12.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,361.94. 43,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,691. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,424.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,394.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

