Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 408 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 97.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 611.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 73.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.23. The stock had a trading volume of 293,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,754. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $176.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.