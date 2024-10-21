Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $117.07 and last traded at $117.33. Approximately 826,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,275,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $525.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.72.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,275,000 after purchasing an additional 124,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after acquiring an additional 823,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,935 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,584 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

