Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,536 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.5% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $73,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.93. 1,618,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,426,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.67. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61. The stock has a market cap of $481.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

