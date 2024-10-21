Orchid Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.50 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Orchid has a market cap of $72.50 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07604325 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $4,861,941.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

