Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 794.1% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.70. 396,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $191.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

