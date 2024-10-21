Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after buying an additional 2,184,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,929,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 902,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 541,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,860,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,870,000 after purchasing an additional 536,715 shares during the period.

COWZ stock opened at $58.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

