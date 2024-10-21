Palamina (CVE:PA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 27800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Palamina Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$19.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16.
Palamina Company Profile
Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
