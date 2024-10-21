Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $34,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $35.58. 4,695,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,736,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.55.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

