Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.07. 2,678,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,360. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.61. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.