Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.27. 12,528,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 39,111,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.01.

Get Plug Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.79.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The company had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,075,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.