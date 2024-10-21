Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.33, but opened at $85.94. Preferred Bank shares last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 4,275 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFBC

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.12.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 27.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 69.9% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 96.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.