Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after buying an additional 3,763,666 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,903,000 after buying an additional 3,741,206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $58,415,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,077,000 after purchasing an additional 466,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $81.41. 385,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,112,196. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average is $67.30. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

